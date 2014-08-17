Group of Russian aid trucks moving towards border with Ukraine

KAMENSK-SHAKHTINSKY Russia (Reuters) - Sixteen trucks that are part of a massive Russian aid convoy for Ukraine left the parking lot in western Russia where the convoy has been waiting for days and headed in the direction of the Ukrainian border, a Reuters journalist said.

The Ukrainian government said late on Monday it has designated the Russian convoy as humanitarian aid, in principle clearing it to cross the border under the auspices of the Red Cross. The Russia column comprises about 280 trucks in total.