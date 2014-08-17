FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Group of Russian aid trucks moving towards border with Ukraine
#World News
August 17, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Group of Russian aid trucks moving towards border with Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMENSK-SHAKHTINSKY Russia (Reuters) - Sixteen trucks that are part of a massive Russian aid convoy for Ukraine left the parking lot in western Russia where the convoy has been waiting for days and headed in the direction of the Ukrainian border, a Reuters journalist said.

The Ukrainian government said late on Monday it has designated the Russian convoy as humanitarian aid, in principle clearing it to cross the border under the auspices of the Red Cross. The Russia column comprises about 280 trucks in total.

Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk

