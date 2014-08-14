FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says talking to Ukraine about sending aid convoy to east Ukraine
August 14, 2014 / 3:39 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says talking to Ukraine about sending aid convoy to east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine spoke on Thursday about a Russian humanitarian aid convoy heading toward eastern Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It said the telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin were part of “continuing intense contacts” involving Russia, Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“They discussed the practical aspects of the swift realization of an initiative to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of southeast Ukraine,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe

