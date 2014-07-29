More U.S. reconstruction aid to go to parts of eastern Ukraine: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden told Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk on Monday that the United States would provide almost $7 million in reconstruction aid to parts of eastern Ukraine, including $1 million in new support, the White House said.
The aid includes contributions to the Red Cross and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for medical aid, access to drinking water, and small rebuilding projects, the White House said.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney