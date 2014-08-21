FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian border guards begin checks on Russian aid convoy
#World News
August 21, 2014 / 12:33 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian border guards begin checks on Russian aid convoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian border guards on Thursday began checks on a Russian truck convoy which is carrying aid earmarked for humanitarian relief in eastern Ukraine, the border guards service said.

“I can confirm that at 2:15 p.m. the Ukrainian side began border-customs formalities relating to the Russian humanitarian cargo,” border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko told Reuters.

Asked on whose territory the cargo was, he replied: “On the territory of the Russian border point.”

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

