Putin tells EU's Barroso Russia coordinating aid convoy to Ukraine
August 11, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Putin tells EU's Barroso Russia coordinating aid convoy to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks on a phone with Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev (R) listens during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday told European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso that Russia was coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross on sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“It was noted that the Russian side, in collaboration with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, is sending an aid convoy to Ukraine,” the Kremlin said in a statement on the telephone conversation between the two leaders.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alison Williams

