Putin tells EU's Barroso Russia coordinating aid convoy to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday told European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso that Russia was coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross on sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“It was noted that the Russian side, in collaboration with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, is sending an aid convoy to Ukraine,” the Kremlin said in a statement on the telephone conversation between the two leaders.