Russian forces seize military airfield in east Crimea - Interfax
March 1, 2014 / 10:44 AM / 4 years ago

Russian forces seize military airfield in east Crimea - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russian forces have seized control of a military airfield in the east of Ukraine’s Crimea region, Interfax news agency quoted a Ukrainian military source as saying on Saturday.

The airport, located in the town of Kirovskoye, is used mostly for military transport planes.

Armed men have also taken control of the Belbek military airport near the city of Sevastopol and are controlling the international airport at Simferopol, the region’s main city.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

