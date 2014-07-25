FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 25, 2014 / 4:28 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. aviation body confirms safety meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - The United Nations agency that oversees civil aviation will host a special meeting with industry groups in Montreal on Tuesday to discuss ways to minimize risks in conflict zones after the recent downing of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said in a release that it will host officials from the International Air Transport Association, Airports Council International and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the meeting was in the works.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by James Dalgleish

