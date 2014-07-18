FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines says nationalities of four passengers still unknown
#World News
July 18, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines says nationalities of four passengers still unknown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Friday it had determined the nationalities of all but four of the passengers aboard its flight MH17 which crashed in eastern Ukraine.

The airline’s Europe head Huib Gorter said the flight had 189 Dutch passengers, 29 Malaysian, 27 Australian, 12 Indonesian, nine British, four German, four Belgian, three Filippino, one Canadian and one New Zealander on board as well as four of as yet unidentified nationalities.

“We’re in the process of verifying the rest,” Gorter said. “It should take one to two hours.”

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Robin Emmott

