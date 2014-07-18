FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines trying to arrange safe access to crash site: airport
#World News
July 18, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines trying to arrange safe access to crash site: airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is trying to arrange safe access for relatives of victims to the site in eastern Ukraine where its Boeing 777 airliner crashed killing all 298 on board, a spokeswoman for Amsterdam airport said on Friday.

“The relatives, a few hundred of them, are currently being housed in a hotel at Schiphol,” the spokeswoman said. On Thursday, the airline’s European head said it was sending a Boeing 747 to Amsterdam to take relatives to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Ukrainian officials have complained that rebels around the crash site are hampering access.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence

