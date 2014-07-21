FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 21, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch PM says 'all options on table' if crash access does not improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch prime minister said “all political, economic and financial options” were on the table if access did not improve to the area in eastern Ukraine where a Malaysian airliner went down with the loss of all 298 aboard.

Mark Rutte told parliament on Monday his government’s priority was to recover and identify the bodies of the passengers, 193 of whom were Dutch.

“It is clear that Russia must use her influence on the separatists to improve the situation on the ground,” Rutte said.

“If in the coming days access to the disaster area remains inadequate, then all political, economic and financial options are on the table against those who are directly or indirectly responsible for that,” he said.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt

