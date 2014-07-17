Ukraine rebels could agree brief truce for recovery work at crash site: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A pro-Russian separatists could agree to a two- to three-day truce in eastern Ukraine to allow recovery work at the site of a downed Malaysian airliner, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted a rebel leader as saying on Thursday.

The rebels, who have risen up against central rule, were holding talks with representatives of the national authorities on allowing access to the site for international organisations, Alexander Boraday, the self-styled prime minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, was quoted as saying.