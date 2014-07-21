FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian envoy says will support U.N. resolution on jet crash: report
July 21, 2014 / 5:04 AM / 3 years ago

Russian envoy says will support U.N. resolution on jet crash: report

Matt Siegel

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Russia will support a United Nations resolution ensuring unfettered access to the crash site of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 as long as it does not blame Moscow, its ambassador to Australia told the Australian Financial Review on Monday.

Ambassador Vladimir Morozov said Moscow was prepared to support a draft resolution circulated by Australia that would guarantee international investigators access to the wreckage, which is in rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine.

“This resolution is supported by Russia ... so long as it does not blame somebody,” Morozov said in an interview, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

