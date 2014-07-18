FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FBI, transport investigators headed to Ukraine after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investigators are preparing to head to Ukraine to assist in the aftermath of a Malaysian airliner that was shot down over eastern Ukraine with 298 people on board, an official said on Friday.

FBI and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board personnel are headed to the region to serve in an advisory role for the investigation of Thursday’s incident, the U.S. official said.

FBI spokesman Paul Bresson said that agency would send at least one investigator but that it was not yet clear when the official would go or if other staff would be needed to assist, citing the “still fluid situation.”

“The facts, as they are uncovered, will dictate our actions,” Bresson said.

An NTSB representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the agency’s plans.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jeff Mason and Eric Beech; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

