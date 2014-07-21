German air accident investigators arrive in Kiev

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two experts from the German air accident investigations authority (BFU) have arrived in Kiev and are trying to make their way to the crash site of the downed Malaysian passenger plane, a spokesman for the authority said on Monday.

Four Germans were amongst the 298 people killed when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on Thursday last week.

The director of the BFU, Ulf Kramer, and a further expert, who cannot be named for security reasons, arrived in Kiev late on Sunday and are trying to reach the crash site with other international investigators, the spokesman said.

The first international investigators arrived in rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine on Monday. Others have arrived in Kiev but have been unable to travel to the site in rebel-held territory.