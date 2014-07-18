FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German foreign minister says Malaysia plane may have been shot down
#World News
July 18, 2014 / 12:57 AM / 3 years ago

German foreign minister says Malaysia plane may have been shot down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Initial evidence suggests that the Malaysian passenger jet that came down in the Ukraine on Thursday may have been shot down, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

“At first glance there seems to be a lot to suggest that the plane did not just crash, but rather that there may have been a shot,” Steinmeier said during a visit to Mexico City.

What consequences the incident would have would depend on what had caused the crash, he added.

A Ukrainian interior ministry official said the Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian militants on Thursday, killing all 298 people aboard.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
