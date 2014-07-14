FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says contact lost with military transport plane over rebel area
July 14, 2014 / 11:49 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says contact lost with military transport plane over rebel area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian security officials said on Monday that contact had been lost with an An-26 military transport plane near Luhansk in east Ukraine where there is heavy fighting between Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels.

“Today, at around lunchtime, contact with this plane was lost. I cannot add anything more,” Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, a spokesman for the government’s “anti-terrorist operation”, said.

Reporting by Natalya Zinets, Writing by Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage

