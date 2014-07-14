Ukraine says contact lost with military transport plane over rebel area

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian security officials said on Monday that contact had been lost with an An-26 military transport plane near Luhansk in east Ukraine where there is heavy fighting between Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels.
“Today, at around lunchtime, contact with this plane was lost. I cannot add anything more,” Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, a spokesman for the government’s “anti-terrorist operation”, said.
