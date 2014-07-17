FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines says flight route of downed plane had been declared safe
July 17, 2014 / 11:49 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines says flight route of downed plane had been declared safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Friday the flight route taken by an airliner that came down in Ukraine had been declared safe by the U.N. aviation arm, the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

It also said the International Air Transportation Association “had stated that the airspace the aircraft was traversing was not subject to restrictions”.

The airline said the plane was carrying a total 298 people, including three infants – 283 passengers and 15 crew. It earlier said it had been carrying 295 people.

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel

