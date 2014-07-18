South Korea airlines say flights over Ukraine rerouted since March

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s two major airlines said on Friday they had stopped flying over Ukraine air space since March 3 because of security concerns.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc both said they had changed flight paths to avoid flying over Ukraine since the same date.

A Malaysia Airline System Bhd (MAS) plane was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 298 people on board, in what the United States said was probably a ground-launched missile strike.