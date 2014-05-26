Ukraine launches airstrike, paratroops against rebel-held airport: spokesmen

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian security spokesmen said government jets and a helicopter carried out air strikes against pro-Russian rebels who seized parts of the main airport in the eastern city of Donetsk on Monday.

Spokesmen for the government’s joint forces operation against the separatists said paratroops had also landed during action that followed closely after the victory of Petro Poroshenko in Sunday’s presidential election.

Reuters journalists near the airport reported hearing repeated gunfire and explosions for some 90 minutes that were continuing at 3 p.m. (noon GMT) and saw thick black smoke coming from within the perimeter as jets flew high overhead.