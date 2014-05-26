FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine launches airstrike, paratroops against rebel-held airport: spokesmen
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine launches airstrike, paratroops against rebel-held airport: spokesmen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian security spokesmen said government jets and a helicopter carried out air strikes against pro-Russian rebels who seized parts of the main airport in the eastern city of Donetsk on Monday.

Spokesmen for the government’s joint forces operation against the separatists said paratroops had also landed during action that followed closely after the victory of Petro Poroshenko in Sunday’s presidential election.

Reuters journalists near the airport reported hearing repeated gunfire and explosions for some 90 minutes that were continuing at 3 p.m. (noon GMT) and saw thick black smoke coming from within the perimeter as jets flew high overhead.

Reporting by Lina Kushch and Sabina Zawadzki in Donetsk and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.