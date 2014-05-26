FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire, blasts, smoke, warplanes around Donetsk airport: witnesses
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Gunfire, blasts, smoke, warplanes around Donetsk airport: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Reuters journalists near Donetsk international airport in eastern Ukraine heard gunfire and explosions in the vicinity and saw smoke billowing from inside the perimeter as fighter jets flew high overhead on Monday.

On the day after a presidential election, gunmen forced the closure of the airport to flights and took over the terminal, demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the facility.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones

