Ukrainian helicopters strike Donetsk airport terminal
May 26, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian helicopters strike Donetsk airport terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian helicopter gunships mounted a heavy attack on the rebel-held international airport terminal at Donetsk on Monday, firing rockets and cannon and throwing out decoy flares as militants shot at them from the ground.

A Reuters photographer watched the Mi-24 helicopters rake the recently built, concrete-and-glass building of Sergei Prokofiev International Airport and also strike targets near the runway, sending up a new plume of heavy, black smoke.

A battle for the airport had been under way for some three hours in a fierce and dramatic confrontation just a day after Ukraine elected a new president, Petro Poroshenko.

Reporting by Yannis Behrakis; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Balmforth

