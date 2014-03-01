FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Crimea main airport closed
#World News
March 1, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Crimea main airport closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trucks used by armed men are seen at the entrance to Belbek Airport in the Crimea region March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

KIEV (Reuters) - The International airport at Simferopol, the main city in Ukraine’s Crimea region, said on Saturday its airspace was closed and there were no flights to or from the airport.

“Due to limitations in the use of the airspace, the airport has temporarily suspended receiving flights,” the airport said in a written statement.

Armed men took control on the airport on Friday. Ukrainian military sources say that Russian servicemen also control military airports in Belbek near Sevastopol and in Kirovskoye in eastern Crimea.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
