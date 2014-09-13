Heavy artillery fire heard near Donetsk airport in east Ukraine

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Heavy artillery fire rocked northern districts of Donetsk, the largest city of eastern Ukraine, on Saturday and a large plume of black smoke hung over the airport, a Reuters reporter said, in the biggest test in days for a fragile regional ceasefire.

Donetsk airport remains in the hands of Ukrainian government forces, while the city - an industrial hub with a prewar population of about one million - is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military said the rebels had fired on their forces overnight in the area of the airport.