Heavy artillery fire heard near Donetsk airport in east Ukraine
#World News
September 13, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Heavy artillery fire heard near Donetsk airport in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Heavy artillery fire rocked northern districts of Donetsk, the largest city of eastern Ukraine, on Saturday and a large plume of black smoke hung over the airport, a Reuters reporter said, in the biggest test in days for a fragile regional ceasefire.

Donetsk airport remains in the hands of Ukrainian government forces, while the city - an industrial hub with a prewar population of about one million - is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military said the rebels had fired on their forces overnight in the area of the airport.

Reporting By Anton Zverev, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
