Ukrainian airline says Crimean airspace closed
February 28, 2014 / 6:19 PM / 4 years ago

Ukrainian airline says Crimean airspace closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian International, Ukraine’s biggest airline, said on Friday the airspace over the Crimea region had been closed after its main airport was taken over by armed men.

Interfax reported earlier on Friday that no flights from the national capital Kiev were being allowed to Simferopol international airport. But an airport information official said only one flight from Kiev had been delayed, and other flights had been coming and going from Simferopol without any problems.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, Editing by Timothy Heritage

