FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's richest man says has faith in industrial east
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 30, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's richest man says has faith in industrial east

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, said on Wednesday he had no plans to sell his businesses in the country’s industrial east and his faith was unshaken in a region increasingly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists.

The 47-year-old tycoon said he would continue to invest in Ukraine, which must find a way to unite again as rebels seized more buildings across the Donbass coal and steel belt around the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk.

Most of Akhmetov’s Ukrainian business empire, which runs from steel and metals to media and telecoms, is based in the Donbass area, where members of the self-declared “People’s Republic of Donetsk” have called for a referendum on independence on May 11.

“I am not selling my business nor am I going to leave Ukraine. Today I am in Donbass,” he said in a statement, referring to the region that encompasses much of eastern Ukraine.

“My position is firm - our country must be united. And I will be doing everything I can to ensure that Donbass and Ukraine are together. With belief in Donbass and in Ukraine I am investing and will continue to invest in my country.”

Akhmetov, a Donetsk native, has tried to help negotiate an end to the stand-off in eastern Ukraine, talking to the rebels - even sympathizing with some of their demands - while urging law-enforcement agencies to stay their hand in using force.

Commentators say Akhmetov, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes magazine at $11.4 billion, is trying to use the crisis to re-position himself and protect his huge business concerns after ally President Viktor Yanukovich was toppled in February.

reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Giles Elgood nL6N0NM300

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.