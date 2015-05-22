Russian missile producer appeals against EU sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian missile manufacturer Almaz-Antey said on Friday it had filed an appeal against European Union sanctions imposed on it over the crisis in Ukraine.

The state-owned firm is one of a number of Russian defense firms placed under sanctions by the EU and the United States.

The EU accuses Moscow of supplying pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine with heavy weaponry, including surface-to-air missiles produced by Almaz-Antey.

The Kremlin denies providing the rebels with manpower or equipment, and Almaz-Antey said it would appeal against the sanctions in the General Court of the European Union.

“The inclusion of our company on the sanctions list is groundless,” chief executive Yan Novikov said in a statement. “The EU has not presented any supporting evidence of our involvement in destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.”

Almaz-Antey produces anti-aircraft missile systems including the model of BUK rocket launcher suspected by the Dutch lead investigators of being used to shoot down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over east Ukraine in July last year.