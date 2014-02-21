Ukraine parliament backs unconditional amnesty for detained protesters

People listen to speeches in front of a statue in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Friday voted heavily in favor of an unconditional amnesty for all those detained or who might face possible prosecution in the current unrest.

The amnesty, which means all charges will be dropped against people detained or who might fear arrest for participating in protests, was part of an EU-brokered agreement signed between President Viktor Yanukovich and opposition leaders to end a protracted crisis.