Ukraine says won't prosecute protesters who surrender occupied buildings

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not prosecute pro-Russian separatists if they leave government buildings they have occupied in the east of the country and give up their weapons, acting President Oleksander Turchinov said on Thursday.

“We guarantee that there will be no criminal prosecution of people who give up their weapons and leave the buildings,” Turchinov told parliament. “I am willing to do this by presidential order.”

Pro-Russian separatists are holding buildings in the eastern cities of Luhansk and Donetsk, which Kiev has said could provide a pretext for a Russian invasion.