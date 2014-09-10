FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amnesty says evidence both sides committed war crimes in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Amnesty says evidence both sides committed war crimes in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Amnesty International said on Wednesday it had documented evidence of war crimes by both sides in the conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The human rights group’s secretary general, Salil Shetty, told a news conference in Moscow that some separatists, backed by Russian troops, and Ukraine’s Aidar battalion had committed human rights abuses in the five-month-old conflict.

Citing satellite imagery as well as witnesses’ accounts, Shetty said Russia’s involvement in the violence in eastern Ukraine made it a side in the conflict which could make it liable if war crimes are established.

“We have repeatedly raised the issue of war crimes and in our most recent reports we have documented evidence of war crimes from both sides,” said Shetty, repeating the allegations in the Russian capital, where authorities have denied their involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Shetty said the organization had requested meetings with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov but neither had agreed to meet him or answered the allegations.

Russia has denied it is a party to the conflict and has dismissed accusations that it has sent soldiers and weapons to support the separatists.

Shetty said human rights abuses, including beatings and abductions, had been carried out by separatists “who we now know have been backed by Russian forces” and by Ukraine’s Aidar Battalion, a volunteer territorial defense group.

He also called for an investigation into allegations from both sides of indiscriminate mortar fire which he said had led to more than 1,000 civilian deaths.

Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.