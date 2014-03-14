FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabbi hurt in Kiev attack wife calls anti-Semitic
March 14, 2014 / 6:29 PM / 4 years ago

Rabbi hurt in Kiev attack wife calls anti-Semitic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian police are investigating at attack on a rabbi in a Kiev street that the man’s wife said on Friday was clearly an anti-Semitic act.

Russia has branded Ukraine’s new authorities as “fascists” backed by anti-Jewish militants in justifying its takeover of Crimea and hostility to those who overthrew the Moscow-backed Ukrainian president last month.

Ukrainian Jewish leaders have said they have generally seen little sign of a growing threat to their community.

Racheli Cohen, wife of rabbi Hillel Cohen, said Thursday’s attack by two men on her husband was clearly an anti-Semitic act. “They struck him in the leg, shouting anti-Semitic slurs,” she told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

Kiev police, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency, said they were looking for two men who shouted anti-Jewish insults at the rabbi and struck him with sticks before making off in a car.

Cohen runs the Ukrainian branch of Hatzalah, a worldwide volunteer emergency services group for Jewish communities.

Jewish leaders have warned of a risk of anti-Semitic violence due to general instability in the country.

But many play down the importance of far-right groups that had a role in the uprising, some of which admire nationalists who at times during World War Two joined forces with invading Nazi troops.

Last month, a provincial synagogue was firebombed and there were some assaults on Jews in the streets in previous months.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
