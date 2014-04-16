FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says pro-Russian separatists seize six of its troop carriers
#World News
April 16, 2014

Ukraine says pro-Russian separatists seize six of its troop carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Pro-Russia separatists on Wednesday seized six armored personnel carriers from the Ukrainian armed forces with the help of Russian agents, Ukraine’s defense ministry said.

“A column was blocked by a crowd of local people in Kramatorsk with members of a Russian diversionary-terrorist group among them,” the statement said. “As a result of the blocking, extremists seized the equipment.”

The statement said the troop carriers were now in Slaviansk, guarded by “people in uniforms who have no relation to Ukraine’s armed forces.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
