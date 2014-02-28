France, Germany and Poland warn on Crimea instability

PARIS (Reuters) - France, Germany and Poland said on Friday that they were “very worried” by events in Crimea and urged all parties to refrain from any action endangering Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

In a joint statement by their foreign ministries, the three countries said that Ukraine’s crisis could only be solved in a lasting manner if all political forces subscribed to that goal.

”We are very worried by the unstable situation in Crimea,“ the ministries said in the statement distributed in Paris by the French foreign ministry. ”Everything must be done to reduce tension in the eastern region and encourage all parties concerned to talk.

“We reaffirm our support for the territorial integrity of the country and we urge all parties in Ukraine to refrain from any action that could endanger it.”