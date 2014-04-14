Pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine appeal to Kremlin to help

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists who said they were part of a new “Donetsk People’s Republic” in eastern Ukraine appealed on Monday for Russian President Vladimir Putin to help defend them against Ukrainian government forces.

Speaking at a news conference at the headquarters of the city administration of Slaviansk, a separatist leader asked Putin “to personally direct your attention to the unfolding situation and help us as much as you can.”