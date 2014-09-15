FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin doesn't know of arms deliveries to Ukraine: Merkel aide
#World News
September 15, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Berlin doesn't know of arms deliveries to Ukraine: Merkel aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has no knowledge of any country delivering weapons to the Ukraine government, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Monday when asked about the Ukrainian defense minister’s remarks that some NATO countries were sending arms.

“The question of whether weapons are being delivered should be directed to the countries that supposedly or allegedly are doing it. We are not one of those countries and I know of no such thing,” said Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Valery Heletey said on Sunday that NATO countries were sending weapons to his country to help it fight pro-Russian separatists, following what he said were bilateral meetings with NATO defense ministers during a NATO summit in Wales on Sept. 4-5.

NATO officials have said the Western alliance will not send “lethal assistance” to non-member Ukraine but member states may do so.

Reporting by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
