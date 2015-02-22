FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rebel commander says Ukraine separatists to begin withdrawing heavy weapons on Sunday
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 22, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Rebel commander says Ukraine separatists to begin withdrawing heavy weapons on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Senior separatist commander Eduard Basurin said pro-Russian rebels would begin a two-week process of withdrawing heavy weapons from the frontline in east Ukraine on Sunday, Russian news agency Interfax quoted him as saying.

“The plan was signed last night. ... Starting from today there are two weeks to withdraw heavy weapons,” he was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said by telephone there was no confirmation yet as to whether rebels had started pulling back their weapons.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Natalia Zinets and Alexander Winning; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.