FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says could suspend arms withdrawals from east after rebel attacks
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says could suspend arms withdrawals from east after rebel attacks

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) welcomes Ukrainian servicemen who have been prisoners of war in separatist eastern regions, in Kiev, Ukraine October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government will stop withdrawing light weapons from the frontline of its war against separatists in the east if the pro-Russian rebels continue to violate a ceasefire, a senior security official said on Wednesday.

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions has killed more than 8,000 people since it started in mid-April 2014.

A ceasefire has broadly held since September, but both sides accuse each other of an increase in violations.

Related Coverage

Oleksander Turchynov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said there had been nine ceasefire violations by the rebels in the past 24 hours alone.

“But unlike the previous provocations, the fire was targeted and of high intensity, resulting in five soldiers being wounded,” Turchynov said in a statement.

“In case of further provocative actions ... (Ukrainian) weapons will be returned immediately to the place of their previous location,” he said.

The two sides agreed last month to extend a pull-back of weapons from the frontline, a step rebels said at the time could mean an “end to the war” with the government.

Rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko in turn blamed Ukrainian forces for breaking a ceasefire which he said existed only on paper.

“Almost every day there are provocations by the Ukrainian forces,” the separatists’ news agency DAN quoted Zakharchenko as saying.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.