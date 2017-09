Members of Berkut anti-riot unit prepare to leave their barracks in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

KIEV (Reuters) - The armed forces of Ukraine will not become involved in any political conflict, the military general staff said in a statement posted on the website of the defense ministry on Saturday.

“The armed forces of Ukraine are loyal to their constitutional obligations and cannot be pulled into domestic political conflict,” it said.