Ukraine plans to boost armed forces by 68,000 personnel: PM Yatseniuk

KIEV (Reuters) - A law is being prepared to increase the size of the Ukrainian armed forces by 68,000 personnel to a total of 250,000, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

Of this figure, 204,000 would be soldiers, he said at a government meeting.

Yatseniuk spoke after a surge in violence in Ukraine’s eastern territories where government forces are fighting Russian-backed separatists, including clashes on Tuesday which Kiev says followed attacks by Russian regular troops.