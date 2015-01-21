FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine plans to boost armed forces by 68,000 personnel: PM Yatseniuk
January 21, 2015

Ukraine plans to boost armed forces by 68,000 personnel: PM Yatseniuk

KIEV (Reuters) - A law is being prepared to increase the size of the Ukrainian armed forces by 68,000 personnel to a total of 250,000, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

Of this figure, 204,000 would be soldiers, he said at a government meeting.

Yatseniuk spoke after a surge in violence in Ukraine’s eastern territories where government forces are fighting Russian-backed separatists, including clashes on Tuesday which Kiev says followed attacks by Russian regular troops.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

