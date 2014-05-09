Man held in Kiev after small explosion in rucksack

Kiev (Reuters) - A Kiev metro station was briefly sealed off on Friday evening and a man was arrested after a small explosion occurred in the rucksack he was carrying, Interfax-Ukraine news agency said.

The agency quoted the Interior Ministry as saying neither the man nor passers-by were hurt in the incident, which occurred at a time of tension in the capital linked to a pro-Russian uprising in eastern regions.

Security was high after ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War Two. The incident occurred at the entrance to the “Arsenal” metro station close to the government quarter.

The ministry said it was yet to be determined what the explosive substance in the rucksack was. It cited the man as saying he had no intention to do any harm.

“He wanted to protect the motherland and was carrying it (the substance) just in case,” it said.

Security services throughout the country were on high alert on Friday. Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who accuses Moscow of conniving with the eastern rebellion, said he feared an incident orchestrated by Russian special forces.

Moscow denies any involvement in the rebellion and accuses Kiev of fomenting violence by using troops in the east against rebels, who plan to hold a secessionist referendum on Sunday