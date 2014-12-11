FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Russian rebels say withdrawing artillery in east Ukraine: Interfax
World News
December 11, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian rebels say withdrawing artillery in east Ukraine: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists have started pulling back artillery from positions in the southern part of their Donetsk separatist region in east Ukraine, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a separatist leader as saying on Thursday.

“The militia have started pulling back artillery units with a caliber greater than 100 millimeters in the south of the republic,” said Denis Pushilin, vice speaker of the separatists’ “people’s council”, a leadership body.

Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

