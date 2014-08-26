FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Ashton says wants Ukraine to safeguard territorial integrity
August 26, 2014 / 12:29 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Ashton says wants Ukraine to safeguard territorial integrity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - The European Union’s top diplomat, Catherine Ashton, said on Tuesday her mission at the Ukraine crisis talks starting in Minsk was to ensure the former Soviet republic can safeguard its territorial integrity.

Ashton told the start of the high-level meeting she wanted to “try and support the people of Ukraine to find peace and security, to ensure that they are able to enjoy territorial integrity, a future that is economically viable... and growing and good relations with the neighbors.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe

