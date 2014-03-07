FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's assembly speaker says there will be no war between Russia, Ukraine
March 7, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's assembly speaker says there will be no war between Russia, Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There will be no war between Russia and Ukraine, the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament said on Friday.

“It’s complete nonsense, it absolutely does not reflect our intentions, the feelings of empathy and the pain we feel for the Ukrainian people,” said Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Russian Federation Council.

“We are absolutely sure that there will never be a war between the two brotherly nations.”

Additinal reporting by Ludmila Danilova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper

