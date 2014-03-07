Russia's assembly speaker says there will be no war between Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There will be no war between Russia and Ukraine, the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament said on Friday.
“It’s complete nonsense, it absolutely does not reflect our intentions, the feelings of empathy and the pain we feel for the Ukrainian people,” said Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Russian Federation Council.
“We are absolutely sure that there will never be a war between the two brotherly nations.”
