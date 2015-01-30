FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine military blames separatists for attack on Donetsk cultural center
#World News
January 30, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine military blames separatists for attack on Donetsk cultural center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military blamed separatists for a shell attack on a cultural center in Donetsk where humanitarian aid was being given out and which it said killed at least seven people on Friday.

A statement said the separatists had used “a cynical terrorist act” to try to undermine a meeting of the so-called ‘contact group’ involving Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as rebel leaders.

A ‘contact group’ meeting had been planned to take place in Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, but rebels said it had been called off because of foot-dragging by Ukraine.

Writing By Richard Balmforth

