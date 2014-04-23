FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria says more sanctions on Russia would inflame tensions
April 23, 2014 / 9:58 AM / 3 years ago

Austria says more sanctions on Russia would inflame tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Additional sanctions against Russia would inflame tensions between Moscow and Kiev, Austria’s chancellor said on Wednesday, urging de-escalation of the conflict instead.

“I would fundamentally support what the German foreign minister (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier made clear again today: that conflict between Russia and Ukraine should not be inflamed by additional sanctions, but on the contrary, that de-escalation is what is required,” Werner Faymann told reporters after the Austrian government’s weekly cabinet meeting.

“I support that 100 percent.”

He added that the Austrian central bank and finance ministry were working on a factual assessment of the potential consequences of sanctions scenarios posed by the European Union.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

