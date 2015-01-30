Austrian Airlines adds Ukraine's Odessa to schedule

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Airlines will start services to Odessa from March 30, the Deutsche Lufthansa subsidiary said on Friday, adding a fifth city in Ukraine to its schedule.

Austrian Airlines’ passenger traffic in Europe fell 2.5 percent last year to 9.4 million as it reduced service to Russia and Ukraine. It halted flights to Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk in Ukraine for nearly five weeks and reduced its offering when service resumed. It also flies to Kiev and Lviv in Ukraine.

“Ukraine is still one of the most important markets in eastern Europe for Austrian Airlines, especially as a large part of the passengers on our network transfers towards Western Europe, the Middle East or the North Atlantic,” Chief Commercial Officer Andreas Otto said in a statement.

“We still see potential in the market, even if the crisis last year led to weaker demand.”

Pro-Russian separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine have been fighting government forces in a conflict that has killed more than 5,000 people so far.

Austrian Airlines will fly to Odessa four times a week. It has a code share with Ukraine International, which it said was ending its flights on the route once the winter schedule expires.