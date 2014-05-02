FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says one pilot killed, others wounded in attack by Slaviansk rebels
May 2, 2014

Ukraine says one pilot killed, others wounded in attack by Slaviansk rebels

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Friday a pilot had been killed and others wounded after pro-Russian separatists in the eastern town of Slaviansk used anti-aircraft missiles against Kiev’s forces.

On his Facebook page, Avakov posted: “Against Ukraine’s special forces, terrorists used heavy artillery, including grenade launchers and portable anti-aircraft missile launchers. One pilot is dead and there are wounded.”

He accused the separatists of employing professional mercenaries.

reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

