9 months ago
France: still huge work to be done on Ukraine ceasefire process
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 5:28 PM / 9 months ago

France: still huge work to be done on Ukraine ceasefire process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday that there was still an enormous amount of work to be done on the ceasefire process for eastern Ukraine but added that talks had not broken down altogether.

Ayrault was speaking after four-way talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine's Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian-backed separatist rebels.

"All the elements of the Minsk accords must be put in place. There is an enormous amount of work still to be done. Even if the dialogue is difficult, it is not broken," Ayrault said.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

