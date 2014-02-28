FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine cbank limits foreign currency withdrawals by 15,000 hryvnia per day
#World News
February 28, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine cbank limits foreign currency withdrawals by 15,000 hryvnia per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Central bank governor Stepan Kubiv speaks during a news conference in Kiev February 28, 2014. Ukraine's central bank will limit foreign currency withdrawals from banking deposits to 15,000 hryvnia ($1,500) per day, Kubiv told reporters on Friday, a move to tame hryvnia volatility. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank will limit foreign currency withdrawals from banking deposits to 15,000 hryvnia ($1,500) per day, central bank governor Stepan Kubiv told reporters on Friday, a move to tame hryvnia volatility.

The decision comes as Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves dropped to $15 billion from $17.8 billion on February 1, after the central bank had to intervene in the market to prop up the weakening national currency.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Steve Gutterman

