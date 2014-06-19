FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian parliament approves investment banker Hontareva as central bank chief
June 19, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian parliament approves investment banker Hontareva as central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved investment banker Valeria Hontareva as the new head of the central bank, as nominated by President Petro Poroshenko.

In a brief comment to parliament after the vote, Hontareva, who has worked for leading Ukrainian and international financial institutions in Ukraine for 18 years, said: “My appointment can be seen as a positive signal for bankers and a positive signal for international investors.”

reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

