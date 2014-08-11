FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Barroso warns Putin against military action in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Barroso warns Putin against military action in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against military intervention in Ukraine in telephone talks on Monday, the Commission said.

“President Barroso warned against any unilateral military actions in Ukraine, under any pretext, including humanitarian,” it said in a statement.

Barroso also made a separate phone call to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the statement said.

In both calls, Barroso expressed the European Union’s concerns about the humanitarian impact of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and called for the respect of international humanitarian law.

Barroso said the Commission, the EU executive, would this week take an emergency decision on additional humanitarian support as a contribution to the U.N.-led international response plan.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.